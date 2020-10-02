Complication about The Rock's in-ring return at WrestleMania 37 reportedly revealed

The Rock and Roman Reigns' social media interactions have reignited the speculation about 'The Great One,' possibly returning to the ring for a mega match against his cousin at WrestleMania 37. The Rock is ready for it but will it actually come to fruition?

As highlighted by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, many complications could prevent the match from happening.

There is no doubt that if The Rock does decide to return, a showdown with Roman Reigns would be the match to book, and all roads currently lead to WrestleMania 37 main event in Los Angeles.

However, Meltzer noted that he doesn't see The Rock wrestling without a big crowd, and considering the unrelenting nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is no certainty on when WWE could get the fans back in full capacity at its shows.

The Rock's Hollywood projects would delay his in-ring return

It was also noted that The Rock is involved in things that are far bigger than a WrestleMania PPV, which include the former WWE Champion's big-budget Hollywood projects. It would be hard for The Rock to do something physical for the WWE if there is a movie or project lined up for next year, due to insurance reasons.

During his second match against John Cena, the Rock injured himself, which ultimately cost the producers of the film 'Hercules' millions of dollars. The production of the film was also delayed due to the untimely injury.

Dave Meltzer also revealed that The Rock would have ended up wrestling Brock Lesnar in a WrestleMania main event as the match was reportedly on the books. Another plan was to have The Rock team up with Ronda Rousey in a WrestleMania match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

As we now know, none of the matches could see the light of the day.

The Rock is 48 years old, and Meltzer said that his next match could very well be his final professional wrestling contest. And if that is indeed the case, The Rock would ideally have no problems in elevating his cousin Roman Reigns.

As explained above, there are many complications with regards to The Rock's in-ring WWE return that need to be ironed out first.