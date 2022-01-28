Concerning update on Triple H's future in WWE- Reports

Triple H has been away from his backstage and on-screen duties ever since he suffered a cardiac event. The former WWE Champion, who spearheaded NXT for years, has not been available at all recently. Unfortunately, he is not expected to return anytime soon owing to his health condition.

Shawn Michaels is currently leading NXT 2.0. As per reports, upper management is very happy with Michaels' work. Most of Paul Levesque's NXT crew, including William Regal, were released by WWE. However, the company did not let go of The Heartbreak Kid.

Here's what Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter had to say about The Game's future in WWE:

''There are no plans right now, or even if Paul Levesque will return to running NXT, or for him to do any creative in the company due to health issues. Obviously, if his health improves and if he wants to, that could change but the word is that it’s not anything people have been told is happening imminently.''

Triple H's brainchild is now under the control of Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels was brought on board the NXT team while The Game was in charge. Although Michaels was not in a leadership role originally but he took the mantle after Triple H had to leave.

There are reports that say with Triple H not available, the show is currently under the umbrella of Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon. Dave Meltzer revealed that they are happy with Shawn Michaels as the head of NXT for now:

''But they are very happy with Shawn Michaels right now, feeling he’s been under pressure to make stars fast with the changes in the show and he made Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Knight, Grayson Waller and Tony D’Angelo into stars very quickly. It was noted that was not his job when he was hired, but it fell upon him when Levesque had his health issue and they feel he has great aptitude for the creative process and understanding of how to make stars and make key people stand out,'' said Meltzer.

Also Read Article Continues below

We wish for Triple H's speedy recovery and hope that The Game returns to his duties soon.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Arjun