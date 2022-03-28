Conflicting reports regarding Bobby Lashley’s WWE return date

Will Bobby Lashley be cleared in time for WrestleMania 38?

The former WWE Champion was injured in his match at the Royal Rumble against Brock Lesnar and hasn't competed since. The company ran a storyline during February's Elimination Chamber premium live event that saw Lashley exit the chamber match without having to suffer a legitimate loss.

These events led fans to believe that the All Mighty would miss WrestleMania 38. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is hearing that Lashley might be returning sooner than everyone initially expected and has stated that there are plans for Lashley to face Omos at WrestleMania 38.

Bobby Lashley is reportedly scheduled to face Omos at WrestleMania 38

Sapp reports that as of this weekend, the match was still planned internally for WrestleMania 38. Bobby Lashley is also expected to be at WWE RAW this Monday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, it's unknown at this time if The All Mighty will appear on the show or not.

Adding a former WWE Champion to the WrestleMania card right now may benefit the show's overall star power.

While it hasn't been clearly established if Omos is a heel or a babyface on RAW in recent weeks, it'll be interesting to see if the WWE Universe will choose to cheer Lashley in this matchup.

SRS states that Omos' push is scheduled to run through WrestleMania, so there's a chance his push could come to a halt this weekend at the hands of the All Mighty Bobby Lashley.

Will this clash of titans take place this weekend? Fans will find out soon enough.

What do you make of this Lashley situation? Are you interested in a match between him and Omos at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

