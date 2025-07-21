Congratulations are reportedly in order for WWE star Big E 

Big E has reason to celebrate at the moment, with the latest news that has come out. A report emerged about him recently.The star has been gone from the company for quite some time as an in-ring competitor. The injury to his neck and spine has proven severe and resulted in him being unable to wrestle again. While he has not officially retired, he has stepped away from the wrestling side of things and focused more on his personal life, injury recovery, and appearances on panel shows for WWE.The star was even kicked out of the New Day, thanks to him not appearing with them. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel on the star, saying that his injury didn't matter and that he should have still been with them.Now, though, the star has some happy news. The star is getting a new book deal. As per a report by Fightful Select, Big E's reps have confirmed that the star is working on his memoir. Not only that, but a book deal was closed last week as well. The book is so far not titled, but based on his incredible, and quite emotional, Players' Tribune article - Sour.So far, there's no report of when it will be released.