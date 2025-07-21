  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Congratulations are reportedly in order for WWE star Big E 

Congratulations are reportedly in order for WWE star Big E 

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jul 21, 2025 03:10 GMT
Congratulations to Big E (Credit: WWE.com)
Congratulations to Big E (Credit: WWE.com)

Big E has reason to celebrate at the moment, with the latest news that has come out. A report emerged about him recently.

Ad

The star has been gone from the company for quite some time as an in-ring competitor. The injury to his neck and spine has proven severe and resulted in him being unable to wrestle again. While he has not officially retired, he has stepped away from the wrestling side of things and focused more on his personal life, injury recovery, and appearances on panel shows for WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The star was even kicked out of the New Day, thanks to him not appearing with them. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel on the star, saying that his injury didn't matter and that he should have still been with them.

Now, though, the star has some happy news. The star is getting a new book deal. As per a report by Fightful Select, Big E's reps have confirmed that the star is working on his memoir. Not only that, but a book deal was closed last week as well. The book is so far not titled, but based on his incredible, and quite emotional, Players' Tribune article - Sour.

So far, there's no report of when it will be released.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications