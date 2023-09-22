The Royal Rumble is WWE's annual extravaganza in the month of January which always leads to major speculation.

Who will win the next one? This is a question every fan asks themselves as we inch closer to the event. The 2024 edition is scheduled to emanate from Tampa, Florida.

With a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship heavily rumored for Cody Rhodes at the Show of Shows next year, and even The Rock's recent return, WWE can go in many directions with the winner of the 30-Man Battle Royal.

OLGB has reported that CM Punk is one of the top contenders to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match as of this writing. Despite being fired from AEW, The Straight Edge Superstar has a strong fanbase loyal to him. His return would indeed blow the roof off any stadium should he return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"CM Punk is a new addition to the 2024 Royal Rumble market after he was dramatically fired by Tony Khan and AEW earlier this month. Punk is now 10/1 to win the Royal Rumble with a return to the WWE rumoured," reports OLGB.

Among the aforementioned superstars is Intercontinental Champion Gunther, who is yet another heavy favorite. The Austrian has had a standout year in 2023 becoming the longest reigning IC Champion in the company's history.

CM Punk last appeared on WWE television 10 years ago

On January 26, 2014, CM Punk was the first entrant in the Royal Rumble match. He lasted a little over 49 minutes before being eliminated by Hall of Famer Kane, who was already out of the contest.

There were several rumors at the time that there were plans for The Second City Savior to face Triple H at WrestleMania 30, but fatefully, the former's final match was the Rumble. It remains to be seen if CM Punk will return to the company he walked out of 10 years ago.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to the sports entertainment giant? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star