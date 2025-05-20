Controversial Vince McMahon WWE strategy has allegedly been removed by TKO 

Vince McMahon is a controversial name in the wrestling world, but it seems that one of his biggest strategies during his time in WWE was about fan inclusion, and it has now been removed by TKO.

Ad

There was a time when McMahon, as Chairman and CEO of WWE, wanted buildings to be filled, and he cared about ticket prices being inexpensive so that families could afford to bring children and develop fans out of the next generation. The move was questioned by many in the pro wrestling industry as several thought of it to be a ploy to kill competition and ensure that every WWE seat was being occupied by fans. McMahon was accused of destroying competition several times in his career and even had exclusive deals with arenas so that other promotions couldn't run their shows there. However, many others thought that he cared about the fanbase and wanted the best for those attending shows.

Ad

Trending

Under TKO, ticket prices have been one of the hottest topics of conversation, and the recent European tour ahead of Clash in Paris has seen some tickets double in price when compared to the Vince McMahon era.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke out about this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, where he noted that McMahon always tried to keep ticket prices down and called TKO greedy.

“It’s not even WWE greedy; it’s TKO greedy, it’s Endeavor greedy, and it’s Ari Emanuel greedy. I do not believe if Vince McMahon were in place, you would be paying these prices for tickets. I do not believe that because I swear I can tell you one thing: working for Vince McMahon, Vince really did care about the fans and the fanbase, and Vince was not looking to rip off his fanbase. So it goes beyond the WWE, man. It’s TKO, it’s Endeavor, it’s Ari Emanuel. It goes above and beyond the WWE.”

Ad

Fans commented on the inflation of prices for the recent WrestleMania week on Las Vegas, but it seems that all shows have seen a hike in price, which is above what normal inflation would be.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did Vince McMahon have a better strategy for the WWE Universe?

It could be argued that McMahon had a better strategy for bringing in fans and making sure that the WWE Universe felt that they were paying a fair price. It seems that times have changed and WWE now has some much bigger names working for them and regularly brings in celebrities and other well-known sporting names.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This appears to be the evolution of the company, and while the arenas are still being sold out and WWE is making history, it seems that the upward trend will continue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More