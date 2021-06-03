Current champion played a big part in Vince McMahon's decision to release Braun Strowman - Reports

The news of WWE releasing Braun Strowman has shocked the entire pro wrestling community. A former Universal Champion, Strowman was one of the biggest stars in the company, even competing for the WWE Championship last month at WrestleMania Backlash.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Strowman's huge contract played a part in his release. However, Meltzer also mentioned that RAW Superstar Omos, who currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championships with AJ Styles, could have had a role to play in Vince McMahon's decision to release Braun Strowman.

Meltzer noted how Omos' bigger size made him the new giant in WWE, a position which was previously held by The Monster Among Men.

“All of a sudden Braun Strowman at a legitimate 6 foot 6 when you got Omos, who is the new toy who is 7 foot 3…Braun Strowman’s big thing was that he had size and power and now they are going with a new giant. He can’t be the giant anymore when you got this guy who is legitimately 9 inches taller than him. Granted, Strowman’s got the big body and everything like that but you can only do the giant thing when you’re the giant of the company on the brand but he isn’t that guy anymore. Like with Big Show. If you remember with Big Show, when Strowman came, Big Show was obsolete. They put Big Show in there Strowman to get Strowman over because Big Show was a good enough worker and had pretty good matches with Strowman," said Dave Meltzer.

Could Omos follow in the footsteps of Braun Strowman in WWE?

Omos signed with WWE in 2019 and has been used on the main roster since 2020 in multiple roles. His first role was as the giant ninja in Akira Tozawa's faction, then he became the bouncer for RAW Underground, before finally pairing up with AJ Styles as his bodyguard and later tag team partner.

While his short stint has been entertaining, Omos is yet to prove himself as an individual wrestler and star. He surely has the potential, but there's a long way to go for the RAW Superstar before he can reach the level of Braun Strowman.

"The problem is Omos is not as good as Strowman and Strowman is not close to as good as Big Show and so the big thing, under other circumstances, if they were gonna make this cut they would book Strowman in there with Omos and then have Omos beat him and they would cut Strowman. The problem is if you think about that…is because [the matches would] absolutely totally s*ck. They got big guys there, you can’t be the giant and he’s not versatile enough to be something but the giant monster," said Dave Meltzer. (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

