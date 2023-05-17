Current Champion could be set to turn heel in WWE for the first time in more than three years - reports 

Asuka returned to WWE this past week on SmackDown and turned heel on Bianca Belair, continuing their storyline from WrestleMania with a new angle.

Asuka and Belair are expected to collide at the upcoming Night of Champions event, but it seems there could be plans in place for Belair to undergo her own character change in the coming months.

According to a report by Boozer666 via Ringsidenews, both Bianca Belair and The Street Profits are set for heel turns around SummerSlam.

"SP and Bianca Heel turn is in the works but not yet. Can see it in Summerslam."

The trio were recently drafted over to SmackDown, where Bianca is the current Women's Champion, since the company has yet to decide how to switch the titles to ensure that Rhea Ripley and Bianca are now representing their own brands.

Bianca Belair is currently seen as the main female face on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair may have only just made the move over to SmackDown, but she is already seen as the main face of the brand and has been pushed into a headline feud with Asuka.

Belair has already headlined WrestleMania in her short time on the main roster, but she hasn't worked as a heel since her time in NXT. Belair was a believable heel in her early years in the company but has since become a popular star on the main roster who is backed by many members of the WWE Universe.

The Street Profits have also become popular stars on the main roster in recent years, so it will be interesting to see how WWE are able to push them into a heel turn.

Do you think Bianca Belair and The Street Profits will excel with heel personas? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

