Current plan for Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes in the Draft; Two major names to be 'protected'- Reports

The WWE Draft is always a highly anticipated event for wrestling fans around the world, and the upcoming 2023 Draft is no exception, as the fate of stars like Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar hangs in the balance.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there are a few top picks that are likely to be selected early in the Draft. The first picks are expected to include some of the biggest names in wrestling, such as Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Usos, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. These wrestlers have all made a name for themselves in the ring and are sure to be in high demand during the Draft.

Along with these established stars, there are also some up-and-coming wrestlers who are expected to be early picks in the Draft. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are two of the most promising young wrestlers in WWE and are sure to be hot commodities during the Draft. Here is what Dave Meltzer stated:

''Obviously the first picks of the 2023 WWE Draft would be likely to be Brock Lesnar, Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Usos, Owens, Zayn, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.''

Which other superstars will be 'protected' during the Draft apart from Brock Lesnar?

Of course, there are always surprises during the Draft, and it's possible that some unexpected picks could shake things up. But based on the current roster and the predictions of experts like Meltzer, it seems likely that the top picks will be some combination of the wrestlers mentioned above.

It's also worth noting that some wrestlers may be protected from being drafted, such as Gunther and Austin Theory. These wrestlers are seen as future stars of the company, and WWE will likely want to keep them on their current brands in order to develop their characters and storylines.

''They’d probably have Gunther and Austin Theory protected,'' stated Meltzer.

As the WWE Draft approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome and speculating about which wrestlers will end up where. With so many talented superstars to choose from, it's sure to be an exciting event that will have a major impact on the future of WWE.

