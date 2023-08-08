Current WWE champion suffers major injury; set to be out indefinitely - Reports

In a stunning turn of events, a top name has reportedly suffered an injury ahead of WWE RAW. The star is none other than Sonya Deville, who recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Chelsea Green.

Sonya and Chelsea won the women's tag title after defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Rhea Ripley also played a part in their win as she attacked both Morgan and Raquel before the match. In the end, Deville and Green worked in unison to capture their first title in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, it seems like the duo won't get a long run with the belts, as TMZ recently reported that Sonya Deville tore her ACL during her tag team match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. It was also noted that she will undergo a procedure for the same on Tuesday and is likely to be sidelined for a long period of time.

This isn't the first time that a tag title holder has suffered a setback in recent months. Liv Morgan also suffered a shoulder injury while she was the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and had to relinquish the title. The same looks likely for Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, as the former is unlikely to return to action anytime soon.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Sonya Deville a speedy recovery and hope to see her return to action soon.

