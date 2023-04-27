Current WWE Superstar out of action with a torn ACL – Reports

It has been reported that a young up-and-coming WWE Superstar has picked up a severe ligament injury and will miss some significant TV time.

This past Tuesday on NXT, the impressively athletic Sol Ruca was seen backstage with fellow superstar Dani Palmer, with the now-injured star being blindsided by a mysterious attacker.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Sol Ruca's ACL tear is the latest in a list of NXT performers who have picked up a severe injury.

"She tore her ACL," Meltzer said, adding: "There’s a lot of injuries there [NXT]. A lot of people are blaming strength training for the injuries. They’re doing heavy lifts as opposed to strengthening surrounding muscles to prevent injuries… People have brought up to me there’s a lot of injuries, especially on the women’s side. There’s a lot of women’s injuries right now in NXT." [H/T Wrestling News]

Sol Ruca has been in the ring with some of WWE's most exciting young superstars in recent months, including Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, and Tiffany Stratton.

Further details on an absent top WWE star

One major female superstar who has not competed since the Royal Rumble this past January is Alexa Bliss, who, despite not being injured, has barely been featured on TV.

While many fans would like to see Alexa return, Ringside News has reported that the company's higher-ups have no plans for her comeback any time soon.

"We asked around about Alexa Bliss, and we were told that, despite all the hope in the world from fans that she will be back soon, there are no current plans." [H/T Ringside News]

Alexa Bliss has achieved many things, from winning the Money In The Bank ladder match to capturing both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

What is the best WWE return of all time? Let us know your favorites in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes