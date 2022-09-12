Current WWE Superstar was reportedly going to be the "new Brock Lesnar"

WWE wanted Gable Steveson to be the new Brock Lesnar, as per Dave Meltzer's recent comments.

There hasn't been any mention of Gable Steveson on WWE TV for a while now. The 22-year-old star signed a deal with WWE last year but has yet to compete in his first match for the promotion.

Prominent pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently made an appearance on the Sunday Night's Main Event TSN Radio show. Meltzer opened up in detail about Steveson's WWE status and revealed that the company wanted him to be the next Brock Lesnar.

"It was [that] he was gonna be the new Brock Lesnar and they were going to send coaches to Minnesota [and] get a place in Minneapolis and during the wrestling season, they were gonna have him also train as a pro wrestler, which probably wasn't a good idea to do both at the same time."

Meltzer also stated that WWE canceled plans for Steveson to make his debut at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. He added that Steveson was supposed to have become a big deal on the WWE roster by now.

"He hasn't debuted and they wanted to debut him at WrestleMania and it didn't happen. He was supposed to be fast-tracked to main events by now. Like come right out of college and win the NCAAs, which he did. And then go right to WWE top level and that didn't happen." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Brock Lesnar seemed high on Gable Steveson as well

It's known for a while now that Brock Lesnar leads quite a private life. He doesn't maintain a social media handle and usually stays away from the limelight that comes with his job.

WWE fans were quite surprised to see Lesnar train Steveson in a video posted by the Minnesota Gophers about two years ago.

There's no concrete news yet on what WWE has in store for Gable Steveson. At 22, he still has a long road ahead of him and could certainly become a big name in WWE in the distant future.

