Details on 4-time champion's current WWE contract as 7-month hiatus continues - Reports 

After not having been on WWE TV for over seven months, reports have emerged with an update on NXT Superstar Roderick Strong's current contract with the company.

Strong has been performing on World Wrestling Entertainment's third brand, NXT, since 2016, where he found success as part of the stable The Undisputed Era alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish. However, since all three stars left the company in 2021, Strong has endured a fairly lackluster run.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that despite Roddy not appearing on NXT since August 9, 2022, WWE still has no plans to release him.

"He is still under contract there, he has not been released, and they’re not using him right now." (H/T Ringside News)

Despite Roderick Strong currently not performing, many fans are still very much aware of his skills both in the ring and on the mic, and are certainly keen to see him back in action very soon.

Will Roderick Strong leave WWE for AEW?

As all of his Undisputed Era teammates moved to AEW, fans expected Strong to one day make the jump to the new company.

Speaking at a Q&A Session at Motor City Comic Con, Adam Cole was asked if his former Undisputed Era teammate would eventually join him in All Elite Wrestling.

"I would love nothing more than for Roderick Strong to come to AEW. I don’t know what he’s going to do, I don’t know where his head is at, but he knows that he has a home in AEW." (H/T Fightful)

While Bobby Fish left the company last year and Kyle O'Reilly out with an injury, Adam Cole is still flying the undisputed flag solo in AEW after recently making his return this past January.

Which WWE star would you like to see join AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes