Details on additional segments planned for WWE SummerSlam - Reports

WWE SummerSlam is set to feature great matches. The show will see top superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and many more in action. In addition to the matches, a report shared details about the possibility of additional segments planned for the premium live event.

The main event of this year's Biggest Party of the Summer will see Jey Uso challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Tribal Combat. Another match that could possibly steal the show is the rubber match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar as the duo compete against each other for the third time.

In the women's division, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey will lock horns in an MMA Rules match. The bout is one that many have been looking forward to since Baszler's turn on Rousey at Money in the Bank. The WWE Women's Title will be on the line in a Triple Threat Match when Asuka defends her championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair with the possibility of a cash-in by IYO SKY.

A report from PWInsider stated that there would be no additional segments apart from the advertised matches for tonight's premium live event in Detroit.

Which match will kick off WWE SummerSlam 2023?

In another report by PWInsider, the sequence of matches for the night was revealed.

It looks like Logan Paul and Ricochet will have the night's opening match, and the Tribal Combat will close things at WWE SummerSlam. The following is the reported match lineup:

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar SummerSlam Battle Royal Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler GUNTHER vs. Drew McIntyre Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

What are your predictions for tonight's premium live event in Detroit? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here