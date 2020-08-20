Details of Alexa Bliss' backstage influence in the ongoing storyline reportedly revealed

Alexa Bliss's unforeseen inclusion in the feud between Braun Strowman and The Fiend has added another dimension to the angle currently playing out on SmackDown. The storyline was in danger of becoming stale heading into SummerSlam; however, Alexa Bliss appearing in the Wyatt Swamp Fight has helped add some much-needed momentum.

On the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Tom Colohue also shared the sentiment as he said that Alexa Bliss had sparked some life into the feud.

Tom went on to reveal that Alexa Bliss has been actively involved in the writing process of the storyline. Her love for horror films has been an added advantage as Alexa Bliss understands the theme of the storyline and has played her part to near perfection, which has been evident from her acting.

Alexa Bliss, at the end of the day, is invested and that has resulted in some on-screen magic.

Tom explained the following to host Korey Gunz on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"Alexa Bliss has certainly sparked a lot of life into it. She was originally a victim of The Fiend, just there to call out Braun. Now we are already at that point whereby The Fiend is protecting Bliss from Braun and Braun is using that. Braun is using that very well. That opens so many possible options here, and that's what makes this so interesting.

Now, I can't say that Alexa has been consulting on this as she has been as involved in the writing process as anyone else. While she hasn't been writing particular lines and everything in that regard, her love for Horror films has definitely played itself out in an interesting way that has helped it develop. You can tell by the quality of her acting that she is invested in this."

Braun Strowman's attack on Alexa Bliss exposes The Fiend's vulnerability

The last episode of SmackDown ended with Braun Strowman attacking Alexa Bliss. The Monster Among Men also shaved off his head, and he looks every bit of a monster that can potentially conquer The Fiend at SummerSlam.

Alexa Bliss' role in the storyline has also exposed the vulnerability of The Fiend, who does seem to care about the former Women's Champion. Is WWE teasing an unlikely romantic angle between The Fiend and Bliss? Could that be the direction after SummerSlam? WWE has one final episode of SmackDown before SummerSlam, and the storyline could potentially have another twist before the PPV.