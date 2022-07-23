Details on backstage reaction to Vince McMahon’s surprise retirement from WWE

Vince McMahon shocked the WWE Universe with the news of his retirement earlier today. Latest reports have revealed interesting backstage reactions to the announcement.

Vince took to Twitter to state that he had decided to retire at the age of 77. He thanked the WWE Universe and added the words "Then. Now. Forever. Together." to his tweet.

As per the latest reports in PWInsider, the WWE locker room has had a "pretty positive" reaction to the aforementioned news. There was an element of surprise as many expected him to continue being a part of the company in different capacities over the next few years.

Superstars backstage are most excited at the prospect of "new energy" taking over the creative team. The report asserts that younger talents believe that a new direction will help the company establish a stronger connection with the audience moving forward.

There has been speculation regarding the change in executive roles backstage. As of this writing, it has been confirmed that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will work together as the co-CEOs of the company. Additionally, Triple H has returned to the company as the EVP of Talent Relations.

