Details of backstage sympathy in WWE for Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler reportedly revealed

The two WWE Superstars have been taken off TV, and there is also uncertainty about their futures.

There are people backstage who weren't too keen about the entire situation.

Vince McMahon and Triple H.

As we had reported earlier, The Forgotten Sons have been removed from WWE TV following the backlash that Jaxson Ryker received for his politically motivated comments. The trio of Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler and Jaxson Ryker was originally planned to be involved in the SmackDown Tag Team titles picture with The New Day.

However, WWE took them off TV, and Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura were instead brought in as replacements.

Sean Ross Sapp first reported about The Forgotten Sons being taken off WWE TV in a Fightful Select report, and he revealed more information about the WWE statuses of Blake, Cutler and Ryker on the latest edition of the Backstage Report podcast.

Blake and Cutler reportedly distanced themselves from Ryker's comments, and they even had a meeting with Mark Carrano - WWE's Senior Director of Talent Relations - and a few other WWE Superstars regarding the same.

SRS revealed that based on what he'd heard backstage, there is a considerable amount of sympathy towards Blake and Cutler as the Superstars spent a long time in NXT before they got called up earlier this year. Just when they seemed to ready to get the deserved spotlight on the big stage, Ryker's comments and its aftermath have pushed them back into possible obscurity. There is no heat on Blake and Cutler, and that's a positive takeaway.

There are people in the company who are not happy with how the situation has unfolded and its effects on the careers of Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. When compared to Blake and Cutler, Ryker had only spent three years in NXT before moving up to the Blue brand.

SRS revealed the following:

We're told that Blake and Cutler kind of distanced their stances from his (Jaxson Ryker) recently and even came in for a meeting with Mark Carrano and some wrestlers. The vignettes have completely stopped for these guys. They were not on the last couple of episodes of SmackDown. They were not planned into things last week or this week.

The team was originally set to enter a programme with New Day, as I mentioned, and it seems to be off the table since Big E and Kofi just lost to Cesaro and Nakamura. But they can always be called in to do vignettes, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Advertisement

Based on what we heard, there is no real heat on Blake and Cutler, based on their partner's tweet. And actually, there is some sympathy on their behalf as Blake and Cutler were in NXT for a very, very long time before they ultimately got their call-up this year. Ryker not so long, but Blake and Cutler were there for years and years and years before they ended up getting the call. So there are some people that are not exactly keen on how all that unfolded.

(Please interlink the article and give h/t credit if you use the quotes)

When will the Forgotten Sons make their WWE return?

Steve Cutler spent six years in WWE NXT before being moved to SmackDown, while his partner Wesley Blake was in the Black and Gold Brand since 2013.

There are rumors that The Forgotten Sons could return with an entirely new gimmick; however, when that may happen is anyone's guess at this point.