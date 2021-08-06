Backstage details behind Bray Wyatt's absence before his WWE release - Reports

Prior to his WWE release, Bray Wyatt was reportedly absent from television due to an 'undisclosed physical ailment'.

WWE released Bray Wyatt a few days ago, sending the wrestling world into a frenzy. Now, some news has emerged surrounding his hiatus from WWE before his release. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Bray Wyatt was absent from WWE after WrestleMania 37 because he had a physical issue that wasn't concussion related.

Barraso further noted that Wyatt was medically cleared last Thursday before being released just two days later.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Wyatt's last WWE match came against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37. It was a quick encounter as The Viper swiftly picked up the win after a distraction from Alexa Bliss. Wyatt appeared on WWE RAW the following night and stated that he was going to have a fresh start. That was his last WWE appearance.

Bray Wyatt signed a deal with WWE last year

As noted by Barrasso, Wyatt signed a multi-million dollar deal with WWE in 2020. The contract has a 90-day non-compete clause, which means that Wyatt has to wait 90 days following his release before he can perform for another company again.

There are many possible places for the former 3-Time World Champion to land, but fans are already pitching ideas for Wyatt in AEW. While AEW may be the leading option for Wyatt after WWE, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has an interesting idea for where the 34-year old could go after his release.

HOLLYWOOD!!! — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 1, 2021

