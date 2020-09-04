Details on how Brock Lesnar might make $25 million in one night after leaving WWE

As reported previously, Brock Lesnar's current contract with WWE has expired. What this means is that Lesnar is now a free agent who can sign with any other promotion.

While there have been rumors that AEW may offer Brock Lesnar a deal, it is expected that he will return to WWE once the company offers him a lucrative new contract. However, there have been rumors circulating that UFC might be interested in bringing Lesnar back.

Dave Meltzer reported on The Observer that there is only one party who is more interested in Brock Lesnar than WWE right now, and that is ESPN. They want Brock Lesnar to compete against Jon Jones. Meltzer revealed that if Lesnar was to take the offer, he could make around $25 million in one night.

If he and Jon Jones, who would be his biggest drawing opponent, can do 1.2 million buys, and the usual UFC base audience is 300,000 (which is actually a high estimate as UFC PPV shows have at times fallen at the 100,000 range but 300,000 is normal or above base level), than their fight is worth $58.5 million extra money to ESPN, which means they could afford to pay both fighters $25 million for the fight and have plenty left over for profit margin.

Dave Meltzer further added that it would take Brock Lesnar years to make such money in WWE. However, he did add that at 43, a fight could have serious health implications for the former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

What will Brock Lesnar do next?

There are reports that have stated that WWE is waiting for the perfect opportunity to bring Brock Lesnar back in the WWE. It is believed that The Beast Incarnate will likely be making his return once the audience is back in the arenas.