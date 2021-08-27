Details on Brock Lesnar's new WWE contract - Reports

Brock Lesnar is back with WWE, and it appears that he'll be there for quite a while.

During last week at SummerSlam, Lesnar made his surprise return to WWE to confront Roman Reigns following his successful Universal Title defense against John Cena.

Recent reports suggest that The Beast Incarnate's deal came together at the last minute so that SummerSlam would have a big moment to close the show. Days later, we now have some details regarding Lesnar's new WWE contract.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar's is now under contract with WWE for "roughly a year and a half, and at least eight matches," but the contract is open to being renegotiated and changed should the company want him to work more matches within that timeframe.

Brock Lesnar has returned to WWE once again

The SummerSlam return marked the end of Brock Lesnar's 16-month absence with the company. This is the longest that Lesnar's been away from WWE since 2012. Obviously, the global pandemic likely played a key role in the reason that he was away for as long as he was.

It has also been confirmed today that WWE will position Lesnar as a babyface on SmackDown starting this Friday as he reignites his long on and off again feud with Roman Reigns. This is the first time in the history of their feud that the roles will be reversed.

The latest chapter in Brock Lesnar's WWE career will begin this Friday night on SmackDown. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the latest information regarding the return of The Beast Incarnate.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar returning to WWE? Who would you like to see him feud with now that he's back? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

