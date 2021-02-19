Details on Carlito's status with WWE - Reports

Carlito made a spectacular return to WWE in the 2021 Royal Rumble match. The former US Champion was part of the RAW following Royal Rumble teaming with Jeff Hardy, leading to speculation that he may have returned full-time to WWE. That may not be the case, as it is being reported that Carlito has not signed a contract with WWE and is still a free agent.

The 'cool' Superstar had been an important part of WWE in the late 2000s but had left WWE around 10 years back. Carlito was commended for the spectacular shape that he returned in and it is believed that WWE officials were quite impressed with his physique and work ethic.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that even though Carlito was used twice by WWE, he is not a member of the roster. This means that Carlito is a free agent and can choose to sign with any company that he wishes to.

Carlito is not under contract at this point. WWE used him for the Rumble and the next day and people put over his new physique, but at this point he is still a free agent and has said he’s open to work anywhere.

Carlito on possibly joining AEW in the future

Carlito recently spoke to Whattaday! and talked about what his future may hold for him. Carlito said that he is open to whatever kind of idea there is out there. He made it clear that he is willing to head back to WWE if there is a good opportunity for him.

"Man who knows. As of now, I'm open to whatever kind of idea that's out there. Right now, I'm on my own. If a great opportunity comes to go back to WWE, I'm just open to whatever comes my way."

Advertisement

Carlito also said that he is willing to join AEW if something comes up and hasn't ruled out any possibility as of now.

"I'm open to whatever, man. Whatever great idea is out there, I'm willing to listen and see if I fit in there somehow."

Would you like to see Carlito return to WWE or join AEW? Tell us in the comments below!