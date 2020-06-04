Details of Drake Maverick’s new contract (Exclusive)

Drake Maverick

On last night’s WWE NXT, Triple H would emerge from the proverbial fog to offer Drake Maverick an NXT contract and recruit him and put an end to his wanderings on multiple brands since the introduction of the 24/7 Championship.

Maverick was one of a number of releases that took place on April 15th as part of significant cost-cutting measures that the WWE have undertaken to cope with the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Infamously, Maverick would record an extremely emotional goodbye while also maintaining kayfabe due to the fact that he had already been scheduled to compete in a tournament for the Cruiserweight Championship. Along the way, the Superstar, formerly known as Rockstar Spud, gained significant fan support, leading to a prolonged and powerful campaign to have Maverick offered his job back.

Multiple sources have confirmed that on April 15th, the intention of the company was very much to have Drake Maverick pick up multiple losses and essentially act as an enhancement talent for other wrestlers in the tournament. The original intention was said to be a more significant push for Kushida, though the last-minute nature of the decision to have an interim Cruiserweight champion meant that a clearly defined plan had not been firmly set.

Drake Maverick rewarded with new contract due to major fan support

I have been told that as fan support grew, WWE began to change the bracket, offering Drake Maverick a new contract at the same time. The contract is apparently for less money than he had previously been earning and was formally signed roughly two weeks ago when Drake Maverick changed his twitter handle to Spud. At this point, Maverick is the only wrestler in and around NXT known to have been offered his job back.

Several released wrestlers have been offered new contracts in recent weeks as I reported via YouTube on the 22nd of May. I also reported at that time that nobody released from NXT was on the shortlist to receive a new contract with Drake Maverick being the only exception to that rule.

Sources did explain that fan support has been the key driver for the decision to offer Drake Maverick a new contract. This shows the power of the WWE fands to make changes happen in the company, as has been previously shown with Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, and more.

We at SportsKeeda would like to congratulate Drake Maverick and are hopeful that there will be even better days to come.

