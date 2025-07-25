Details on former AEW star reaching out to WWE and the company's plans for SummerSlam week - Report

Former AEW star Leyla Hirsch reportedly spoke to WWE about joining the company as a referee, and was called in for a tryout. More tryouts are expected to take place soon with multiple other wrestlers.Hirsch was part of All Elite Wrestling/Ring of Honor from 2020 to 2025. She parted ways with Tony Khan's promotions after her contract expired earlier this year.Fightful reported that Leyla Hirsch contacted WWE about a referee role and was in line for a tryout. The tryout has already taken place, according to a new report by the site. Fightful mentioned that a source in WWE was mixed up over which party made the first contactFightful Select was also informed that numerous experienced indie wrestlers have been contacted by the company to take part in the tryouts slated for SummerSlam week.Former WWE writer Vince Russo was confused by Triple H’s booking of SummerSlam feudAt Evolution, Becky Lynch defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, and she retained. On RAW the following night, Valkyria beat The Role Model in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the #1 contender for the title.However, on the red brand this week, the two stars teamed up to challenge The Judgment Day for the tag titles, even though Lyra is set to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam. Vince Russo stated on Legion of RAW that he was confused by the whole thing.&quot;I'm so confused with the whole with the Bayley and Lyra and Becky. I'm so confused by the whole thing, bro. I really am. I'm trying to follow it, but they're fighting and they're friends and they're teaming. I'm just so confused by the whole thing. I don't know. I don't know what the story is,&quot; Russo said.Lyra Valkyria is the first-ever Women's IC Champion. It'll be interesting to see whether she wins her title back at SummerSlam.