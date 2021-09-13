Details on when Gable Steveson will debut on the main roster - Reports

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson's WWE main roster debut might not be too far away.

The 21-year-old recently signed a contract with WWE. Many fans are dubbing him the next Kurt Angle due of his Olympic background that's similar to the former WWE Champion.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Gable Steveson could make his WWE main roster debut very soon:

“They are big behind him for a lot of reasons, but it doesn’t mean he’s going to be a success, either. I mean, it’s like he’s going to have the microscope on him and he’s gonna be up there [on the WWE main roster] too soon, for sure. He’s gonna be in matches too soon as far as to be a good worker, because they’re gonna try to capitalize on it although I think he goes full-time in May 2022 and, you know at that point they’re gonna be grooming him to the top spots, and they signed him to a deal that pretty much wants him there,” said Meltzer. (H/T to SEScoops)

As first reported by @ESPN, WWE has announced the signing of Olympic gold medalist and reigning NCAA wrestling champion @GableSteveson to an exclusive agreement! https://t.co/KWRnei182f pic.twitter.com/4gowLEhzIT — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2021

Fans are already excited over possible feuds for Gable Steveson

21-years-old Steveson has a long way to go and could become a big name in the wrestling business in the near future. He defeated Georgian wrestler Geno Petriashvil in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics and hinted at a move to pro-wrestling.

In a tweet that he posted recently, Steveson claimed to be the "Modern-day Kurt Angle." He later stated the following:

“I’m not the next Kurt Angle.. I’m Gable Steveson.. Now, Please Enjoy The Show.. Thank you! [popcorn emoji],” wrote Gable, a lifelong pro wrestling fan," said Gable.

Modern Day Kurt Angle.. pic.twitter.com/wXCzZU0J7j — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 29, 2021

Steveson has been the talk of the wrestling world for a while now. WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world today. It remains to be seen how Vince McMahon's company will handle this young gun in the coming months.

Also Read

Do you believe Gable Steveson is the modern-day Kurt Angle? Who should his first feud be when he makes his way to the main roster?

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam