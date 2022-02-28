Details on what could happen during Vince McMahon's WrestleMania 38 match - Reports

Vince McMahon's rumored WrestleMania 38 bout will be a “smoke and mirrors” match.

The wrestling world was left speechless when a rumor came out stating that the WWE Chairman will return to the ring at The Show of Shows. Fans of McMahon are worried over the idea of him taking bumps in the ring at 76-years-old.

If the latest report about Vince McMahon's WrestleMania 38 outing has any truth to it, his fans don't need to worry about him hurting himself in the ring. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline is reporting that McMahon will be involved in a “smoke and mirrors” match at WrestleMania. This means that the bout would be marred by interference, with someone else taking the bumps for the veteran.

The match might be similar to what happened between Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart at WrestleMania 26, in 2010. The former was immobile for the better part of the clash and didn't take any risky bumps.

Ross Tweddell @RossOnRasslin Surely this talk of Vince McMahon facing Pat McAfee in an actual professional wrestling match at WrestleMania is BOLLOCKS?! It's going to be Austin Theory on behalf of Vince vs Pat if anything surely?! Surely this talk of Vince McMahon facing Pat McAfee in an actual professional wrestling match at WrestleMania is BOLLOCKS?! It's going to be Austin Theory on behalf of Vince vs Pat if anything surely?!

Vince McMahon hasn't wrestled a match in the past 10 years

The last time McMahon wrestled a match, he was 66-years-old. He has been involved in a storyline with young star Austin Theory for several months now. It seems like Theory will be the one to take bumps for his boss at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The RAW Superstar recently opened up about working with McMahon on WWE TV:

“It’s like when you think wrestling, and you think wrestling god, it’s Vince McMahon. I think when I’m sitting there and I’m talking with him, it doesn’t get bigger than this, and already," said Theory. [H/T The Sportster]

Jimmy Van @jimmyvan74 Wow first Brock Lesnar, and now Vince McMahon is going to appear on Pat McAfee’s podcast. That’s huge for McAfee and deservedly so. He’s been a valuable addition to the company. Wow first Brock Lesnar, and now Vince McMahon is going to appear on Pat McAfee’s podcast. That’s huge for McAfee and deservedly so. He’s been a valuable addition to the company.

McMahon is all set to appear on the upcoming episode of The Pat McAfee Show. It's highly likely that the two men will kick off their rumored feud during the interview. It remains to be seen what happens on Thursday that plants the seeds for a big WrestleMania showdown.

Are you excited for this unusual encounter? Who will come out on top when all is said and done at WrestleMania 38?

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das