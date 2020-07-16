Details on Kairi Sane leaving WWE reported

Kairi Sane has been one of the hottest topics in WWE for the past two weeks. The company has sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy by consistently adding and removing her name and image from WWE RAW's previews.

But two weeks back, Kairi Sane not only made her return to WWE RAW but also wrestled Sasha Banks in an impromptu match. This past week on WWE RAW, Sane and Asuka re-formed the Kabuki Warriors and challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

After coming up short, Kairi Sane and Asuka made an appearance on WWE RAW Talk. On the show, Sane challenged Asuka to match if she successfully defends the WWE RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks at WWE Extreme Rules this weekend.

Kairi Sane's future in the WWE

Many rumors are doing the rounds about Kairi Sane's future in the WWE. At first, it was reported that the company was done with Sane and was not interested in re-signing her. After that, another report surfaced saying that the WWE is looking to offer Sane another contract, luring her to stay with the company.

If recent reports from Tokyo Sports are to be believed, the outlet has stated that Kairi Sane is set to return to Japan as early as next month. Wrestletalk has translated the piece using Google Translate.

“Since she married a Japanese man on February 22, there is also a media report that ‘it is very important to move back to Japan'. She also told his neighbors that she wanted to return to Japan, and she was whispered to return to Japan early this year. However, it is unlikely that they will completely leave WWE and participate in other groups in Japan. Most of the argument is that the base will be moved to Japan and that it will continue to maintain friendly relations with WWE. Although I don’t yet know what shape to choose, it seems that there will be some announcement by the summer festival “Summer Slam”.

Tokyo Sports is a credible outlet back in Japan and has an excellent track record thus far.