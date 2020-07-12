Details on Kenny Omega's backstage plans in AEW revealed

There could be a major change in direction for Kenny Omega in future.

Could Kenny Omega finally get that exciting singles run we've been waiting for?

Kenny Omega's (left) backstage plans in AEW have been revealed

Kenny Omega has revitalized his career in All Elite Wrestling ever since he joined the promotion's tag team division. After a slow start in AEW, Omega made the transition to a tag team wrestler from a singles superstar, as he formed a tag team with fellow Elite stablemate 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Omega is currently in his first reign as the AEW Tag Team Champion, however, details regarding his booking plans have now been revealed. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Radio, there are apparently still plans of building Omega as a star in AEW.

Fight for the Fallen is shaping up to be another PPV worthy card!

Watch Fight for the Fallen for FREE on Wednesday, July 15th, at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fSjNJXV6hs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2020

During the initial stages of Omega's run in AEW, fans heavily criticized his booking in the promotion, mostly due to his lack of success as a singles superstar. However, after a few crucial losses, Omega began teaming up with Page and the duo eventually won the AEW Tag Team Championship, as well.

The idea behind Omega taking his time to build other superstars and the AEW tag team division during his first year in AEW is because the promotion had plans for 'The Cleaner' to be built as a star in year two, according to Dave Meltzer of The Observer Radio.

Those plans might still be on the cards and AEW might eventually take that direction with Omega and have the reigning AEW Tag Team Champion shine as a singles superstar. However, as of now, Kenny Omega continues to perform as a tag team wrestler.

Kenny Omega's run in AEW so far

Kenny Omega initially started-off as a singles superstar in AEW and the former New Japan Pro Wrestling sensation suffered quite a few notable losses against the likes of Chris Jericho, PAC, and Jon Moxley.

Omega then teamed up with fellow Elite stablemate 'Hangman' Adam Page, who was also somewhat on the same route as Omega, having lost a few notable singles matches. With the two Elite members in need of a change of fortunes, they started teaming up, and at Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea II, Omega and Page defeated SCU to win the AEW Tag Team Championships.

It remains to be seen when we'll finally witness Kenny Omega and have him compete at the highest level as a singles competitor. The former leader of the Bullet Club was at the peak of his career under NJPW and if things go accordingly, Omega could very well get back to his best in AEW, as well.