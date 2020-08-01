Details of Matt Cardona's AEW deal revealed

This week on AEW Dynamite, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, FKA Zack Ryder, made his debut All Elite Wrestling. He appeared after Cody's match against WARHORSE to save his friend from The Dark Order.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc has now reported details of Matt Cardona's deal with AEW. According to the report, Matt Cardona is currently on a short term deal with AEW for just five appearances. He did, however, add that that things could change between now and the end of the agreement.

Cody had Matt Cardona on his radar

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona, FKA Zack Ryder, was released earlier this year in April alongside several other Superstars as part of their budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ESPN, Cody mentioned that Matt Cardona, who is also his very good friend, was on his radar.

"I think there are two free agents that are on a lot of people's radar, that being Miro (Rusev) and Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder)," Rhodes said. "Obviously, those free agents should be on any radar. They have literally drawn money. They have TV experience. They have high-profile experience. They have locker room experience. The pros heavily outweigh the cons."

"Those are two great free agents. I'm not going to go as far to say that if I had to sign anybody, those would be the two that I would sign. But I think they're great free agents. I think if they have the passion for pro wrestling, they're going to continue to succeed."

Matt Cardona is scheduled to make his AEW debut next week on Dynamite, where he will team up with Cody to take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Stay tuned for further news and updates on the situation!