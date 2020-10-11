Details of nixed plans for Brock Lesnar revealed

A few months ago, WWE removed Brock Lesnar's merchandise from its website. It was later revealed that Lesnar's contract with the company had come to an end after April. After WrestleMania 36, WWE decided to break ties with the former Superstar after he didn't re-sign with them.

What had WWE planned for Brock Lesnar?

According to Fightful Select, WWE had major plans for The Beast Incarnate. Had Lars Sullivan's debut gone as planned, The Freak was slated to face Brock Lesnar on his main roster call up.

In 2019, Lars Sullivan was scheduled to make his main roster debut on RAW, but he reportedly walked out after suffering an anxiety attack. Three months later, Sullivan finally made his main roster debut, attacking Kurt Angle.

Sullivan was later drafted to SmackDown, where he feuded with Lucha House Party. During his feud with the three-member team, Sullivan injured his knee and had been out of action since mid-2019.

Last night on SmackDown, Lars Sullivan returned during the WWE Draft, attacking The Miz, Jeff Hardy, and Matt Riddle. Fans were excited to see The Freak return to action and run through Superstars.

The last time fans saw Brock Lesnar on WWE TV was at WrestleMania 36. The Beast Incarnate failed to retain the WWE Championship in a match against Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath beat Lesnar in under five minutes to win his first World title.

Brock Lesnar was one of the most dominating Superstars in WWE. He is the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion, holding on to the title for 504 days. In his latest WWE run, Lesnar went toe-to-toe with, and beat some of the best Superstars in the business, such as Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman.

