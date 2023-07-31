Details on nixed plans for Rhea Ripley to squash WWE star at major premium live event - Reports

After capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley defended it for the first time at WWE Backlash against Zelina Vega. It was reportedly supposed to be a squash match, but the plans were changed.

The premium live event took place in Puerto Rico, and the LWO member received a huge ovation from the live crowd before and after the bout. However, she didn't win the title as The Eradicator defeated her via pinfall to emerge victorious.

According to Fightful Select, WWE originally had plans for Rhea Ripley to squash Zelina Vega at Backlash despite her being of Puerto Rican descent. However, the higher-ups decided to change the plans and Vega got a longer match against The Judgment Day member.

Fightful also heard that Rhea Ripley had no issues with the booking change, and she was happy to go along with the new plan. The report also mentions that Zelina Vega being pushed after Backlash was due to her performance at the event and the positive reception she got from fans.

Rhea Ripley currently doesn't have a confirmed match for WWE SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of the Summer is set to take place this Saturday, and several matches have already been confirmed for the event. On the SmackDown side, the WWE Women's Championship will be defended in a triple-threat match involving Asuka, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

However, Ripley, the top female champion on RAW, doesn't have a match scheduled for the show.

There's a major chance she will defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam. She injured Rodriguez and her partner Liv Morgan. But it's possible that Raquel could return on the red brand this Monday night and challenge her to a title match at the upcoming premium live event.

