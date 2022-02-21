Backstage details regarding original plan for WrestleMania 38 main event - Reports

WWE reportedly had plans for a Fatal Four Way match between the Four Horsewomen Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks to main event WrestleMania 38.

According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, the match was 'seriously considered' to headline the first night of the wrestling extravaganza. The report mentions that the main reason the bout was scrapped was centered around Ronda Rousey.

WWE became aware that the Baddest Woman on the Planet would be at WrestleMania around December last year. The feeling within the company was that Ronda Rousey should compete for the top women's championship, which meant that the Four Horsewomen Fatal Four Way match couldn't happen.

GiveMeSport was informed that people within the company wanted to wrap up the Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair storyline, as they felt that it had to conclude at WrestleMania 38.

A source stated that although the Fatal Four Way bout won't take place at the Showcase of the Immortals this year, WWE has plans to do it in the near future. Both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are currently scheduled to compete at WrestleMania, while Bayley and Sasha Banks' status for the show is currently unknown.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



You'd want her on TV for weeks to build up to the feud, and as of right now, it's unclear when she's going to be cleared by.



I'm hoping for SummerSlam 2022. I personally think the Four Horsewomen match not happening at #WrestleMania is the right call, mainly because of Bayley.You'd want her on TV for weeks to build up to the feud, and as of right now, it's unclear when she's going to be cleared by.I'm hoping for SummerSlam 2022. I personally think the Four Horsewomen match not happening at #WrestleMania is the right call, mainly because of Bayley.You'd want her on TV for weeks to build up to the feud, and as of right now, it's unclear when she's going to be cleared by.I'm hoping for SummerSlam 2022.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are set to defend their titles at WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch successfully retained her RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber against Lita, and she is set to defend it against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

The EST of WWE earned the right to challenge Big Time Becks for the title by winning the women's Chamber match. At SummerSlam, Lynch ended Belair's title run in just 26 seconds, and the latter will be seeking retribution. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair will put her title on the line against 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey.

The match is expected to headline WrestleMania 38 night one, although it hasn't been confirmed yet. This will be the second time that Rousey and Flair will headline the Show of Shows.

Do you think a Fatal Four Way between the Four Horsewomen should happen at WrestleMania?

Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Debottam Saha