Details on Reginald's new WWE role - Reports

Reginald will reportedly be positioned as a babyface following his 24/7 Championship victory on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

The athletic superstar has performed as a heel since making his first appearance on WWE’s main roster in December 2020. However, according to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, he will be presented as a good guy moving forward.

Johnson is reporting that WWE’s decision-makers plan to use Reginald’s background as a former Cirque du Soleil performer as part of his on-screen character. They allegedly want to spotlight him as a “unique, different personality” compared to the rest of the roster.

Reginald’s babyface turn began on the post-Money in the Bank episode of RAW when his alliance with Nia Jax abruptly ended. Having previously worked as Carmella’s sommelier, Reginald became Jax’s sidekick earlier this year during her Women’s Tag Team Championship reign with Shayna Baszler.

Jax and Baszler were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina on RAW. Baszler blamed Reginald for their series of losses in recent months, prompting Jax to headbutt him after the match.

Reginald quickly got over his separation from Nia Jax

Reginald defeated Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match

As Reginald recovered on the ring canvas, several superstars chased toward the ring in pursuit of 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa. The Japanese star attempted to attack Reginald but the high-flyer moved out of the way.

Moments later, Reginald landed an athletic flip on Tozawa before pinning him to win the 24/7 Championship. WWE fans originally chanted “Reggie sucks! Reggie sucks!” after Jax’s headbutt, but those chants instantly became “Reggie! Reggie!” when he came face-to-face with Tozawa.

Mike Johnson’s report also stated that Reginald has been specifically broken away from Jax and Baszler to “bring something fresh” to the 24/7 Championship division. Before Reginald’s win, Tozawa had held the title for the last 21 days since capturing it from 52-time 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

Edited by Prem Deshpande