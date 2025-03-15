Details on when Rey Fenix will make his WWE debut after SmackDown teaser - Reports

Rey Fenix's WWE debut was teased in a vignette on the latest episode of SmackDown. Now, a new report details when his impending debut could occur.

His brother Penta joined the Stamford-based company after his contract with AEW expired in December 2024. He competes on RAW and has yet to be pinned on the main roster. At the time, Rey Fenix was still part of the Tony Khan-led company and was desperate to leave. He recently got released from his contract and is expected to join his brother in WWE.

During SmackDown this week, two vignettes aired, teasing Rey Fenix's debut and Aleister Black's return. According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, the former AEW International Champion is expected to make his televised debut in the next few weeks. This means he could make his first appearance before WrestleMania 41.

The report mentioned that Aleister Black is expected to appear on SmackDown following The Grandest Stage of Them All. The former NXT Champion left WWE after being released in 2021, along with several other talents.

It seems like Rey and Black will be part of the blue brand since both of their vignettes aired on SmackDown.

