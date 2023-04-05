Details on scrapped WrestleMania segment planned for LA Knight - Reports

Everyone thought LA Knight was going to get his WrestleMania moment in Los Angeles, but it wasn't meant to be.

The Showcase of the Immortals came and went over the weekend, and while we saw surprises such as Pat McAfee and Shane McMahon, Knight was nowhere to be seen.

The two most notable names that didn't get matches at WrestleMania 39 were RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley and SmackDown Superstar LA Knight. Bobby Lashley was scheduled to face off against Bray Wyatt. However, due to an undisclosed illness, the SmackDown Superstar disappeared from WWE programming after Elimination Chamber and hasn't been seen since.

The company eventually featured Lashley on Night Two of the show, posing with his Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy that he had won on SmackDown 48 hours prior.

Unlike Lashley, Knight didn't get on WrestleMania at all, but it seemed there was a plan in place to feature him on the show. WRKD Wrestling has now confirmed that the initial plan prior to WrestleMania was for Lashley and Knight to have a match on the second night of the show. Tweeting out:

"A noticeable on-screen absence from this weekend's #WrestleMania was LA Knight, even after saying, 'WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment!' We're told Knight was scheduled to have a segment with Lashley on night two. We are unsure, as of now, why the change was made," WRKD Wrestling wrote.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling



We’re told Knight was scheduled to have a segment with Lashley on night two. We are unsure, as of now, why the change was made. A noticeable on-screen absence from this weekend’s #WrestleMania was LA Knight, even after saying, “WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment!”We’re told Knight was scheduled to have a segment with Lashley on night two. We are unsure, as of now, why the change was made. A noticeable on-screen absence from this weekend’s #WrestleMania was LA Knight, even after saying, “WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment!”We’re told Knight was scheduled to have a segment with Lashley on night two. We are unsure, as of now, why the change was made. https://t.co/duku4I6q9q

Is LA Knight's WWE future in jeopardy with Vince McMahon returning to creative?

While Knight has risen considerably in popularity with the WWE Universe in 2023, one person who seemingly was never a fan of the character is Vince McMahon. Under McMahon, Knight was forced to change his name to Max Dupri and become a manager for the Maximum Male Models.

Following Vince's departure, a slow burn build occurred to change Dupri back to Knight, but with McMahon now seemingly back in the creative fold, it's uncertain what might be next for the talented SmackDown Superstar.

LA Knight @RealLAKnight EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting https://t.co/uW4LmBdmdD

What do you make of this report? Are you disappointed that we didn't get a match between Lashley and Knight at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : Should WWE have used LA Knight at WrestleMania 39? YEAH! No 0 votes