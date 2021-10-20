Details regarding The Undertaker's rumored return at WWE Crown Jewel - Reports

There's a big rumor going around in Saudi Arabia, the site of WWE Crown Jewel will take place, that The Undertaker will make an appearance at the event. A video teasing the return of The Deadman has reportedly been circulating on social media for the last 10 days or so.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline has clarified the rumors by revealing that the viral clip that has caused the speculation is from 2019, and there doesn't appear to be any substance to the story.

The Undertaker publicly announced his retirement at WWE Survivor Series last year, which also marked his 30th anniversary in the company. If there were plans for The Phenom to show up at Crown Jewel, WWE probably would have announced his appearance in advance to promote the show.

The Undertaker has been a featured attraction for WWE shows in Saudi Arabia in the past

The Undertaker has competed in nearly every WWE pay-per-view event held in Saudi Arabia since the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018. He has battled Rusev, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, AJ Styles and Goldberg, and he's a fan-favorite in the area.

That being said, some of these bouts were critically panned by fans and critics alike. The Brothers of Destruction vs. D-Generation X at Crown Jewel 2018 and Undertaker vs. Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019 were both negatively received. Some fans have even ranked these matches among the worst in WWE history.

Thankfully, The Undertaker managed to revitalize himself and restore his legacy when he collided with AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. The match was positively received by fans and even named Match of the Year by WWE.

This year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view is stacked, with matches such as Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, and the triple threat bout between Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. While it would be nice to see The Phenom on TV once again, it might be best if he sat this one out.

Are you looking forward to WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off below.

