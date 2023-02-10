Details on Vince McMahon being "a hindrance and not a help" in negotiations for a WWE sale - Reports

As per a new update, Vince McMahon's involvement in WWE's sale is being considered a hindrance backstage.

Mr. McMahon made his WWE return in January, mere months after he announced his retirement from the company. He now works as the Executive Chairman of the Board.

It was reported following Vince McMahon's return that the veteran was back to oversee WWE's potential sale. Triple H had mentioned the same to WWE's locker room backstage. As per the latest update from Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, McMahon's presence is being seen as a hindrance during negotiations for WWE's sale. Here's what Meltzer said:

“At this stage of the game, the belief is that McMahon’s presence is a hindrance and not a help in these negotiations, although as the largest stockholder, he is also the key beneficiary financially if and when the sale goes down and for that reason forced his way into that process.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

Vince McMahon's return took the WWE Universe by surprise

Mr. McMahon's WWE retirement was quite possibly the biggest wrestling story of all time. No one had imagined in their wildest dreams that Vince would step down and retire one day, but the unthinkable finally ended up happening last year.

In December 2022, McMahon wrote a letter to WWE's Board of Directors, hinting at a return:

"Mr. McMahon, who has majority voting power through his ownership of WWE's Class-B stock, has told the company that he is electing himself and two former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board, the people said. The move to reinstate Mr. McMahon, which the board previously rebuffed, and the others will require three current directors to vacate their positions." [H/T Bleacher Report]

It didn't take long for Vince McMahon to finally make his surprise return to the WWE board. Judging by Meltzer's latest update, WWE's other higher-ups aren't possibly thrilled with Vince's involvement in sales negotiations.

