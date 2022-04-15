Details on Vince McMahon making a big change to superstars being allowed to use their real names - Reports

Vince McMahon has reportedly decreed that no one will be allowed to use their real names or names they used in other promotions going forward. This is why multiple superstars, including WALTER and Austin Theory, have had their names changed on the main roster.

As per the new rule, McMahon wants all superstars on the roster to have new names that have never been used before. Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez was renamed Raquel Rodriguez when she debuted on SmackDown last week.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the reason behind Austin Theory being renamed Theory is because of this new decree. Though it was initially believed that WWE removed Austin from his name because of Stone Cold Steve Austin, the reason is that his real name is Austin White.

He also revealed that Cody Rhodes and other top names like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, Gable Steveson and Randy Orton are exempt from this rule.

''The actual story behind this is all the talent got a memo and Vince McMahon decreed he doesn’t want anyone new using their real names anymore, nor names they’ve used before on the indie scene,'' noted Meltzer.

Notable exceptions in Vince McMahon's new decree

Dave Meltzer noted that there are some minor exceptions to Vince McMahon's new rule. He said that Humberto and Riddle's names have not changed despite them being their real names. However, the former UFC star was initially known as Matt Riddle when he debuted in WWE.

''Humberto Carrillo isn’t a pushed name but his real first name is Humberto. Pete Dunne had to be Butch. As for Marcel Barthel, who knows past somebody didn’t like the name since Marcel Barthel was a WWE owned name that he never used until WWE,'' said Meltzer

Cody Rhodes will retain his name due to his star power even though he has just recently re-signed with WWE. Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson will also not get a new name like other superstars coming from combat sports backgrounds such as Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

Edited by Anirudh

