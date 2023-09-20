Details on whether 33-year-old star is an official member of The Judgment Day - Reports

The Judgment Day is currently the most dominant faction in WWE, and it makes sense as to why JD McDonagh would want to join the group. A new report has emerged with details on whether he became an official member.

The former Cruiserweight Champion impressed Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor after he passed the test that was given to him on RAW two weeks ago by defeating Sami Zayn in a match. They seemingly agreed to let him be part of the crew, and he even showed up alongside Dirty Dom last week.

According to Fightful Select, JD McDonagh was supposed to accompany the current NXT North American Champion to the ring once again during the latter's match against Cody Rhodes. However, plans were changed, and he wasn't on the show.

The report also mentions that McDonagh is listed separately from The Judgment Day, which means he's not officially part of the group yet.

The Judgment Day will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens next week

On the red brand this week, the feud between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and the villainous group continued. At Payback, Damian Priest and Finn Balor defeated Sami and KO to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Steel City Street Fight.

During Monday Night RAW, it was announced that the two parties will collide for the titles in a rematch next week. Cody Rhodes is also involved in a feud with The Judgment Day.

It wouldn't be shocking if The American Nightmare were to team up with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Jey Uso to take on Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh in an eight-man tag team match. Survivor Series would be the perfect place for it, with WarGames being the perfect setting.

Would you like to see JD McDonagh become an official member of The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!