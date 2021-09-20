Details regarding WWE experimenting with Roman Reigns' appearance on RAW - Reports

Roman Reigns is set to team up with The Usos to take on The New Day in a six-man Tag Team Match on RAW tonight. According to a report, WWE officials are experimenting with The Tribal Chief's appearance on RAW.

WrestleVotes has reported that Roman Reigns' match on WWE RAW is a move the company has taken to get a bump in viewership. If WWE's experiment with showcasing its biggest full-time star on RAW is successful, it may open doors to possibly having bigger names appear on both shows.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Some chatter I heard over the weekend included how important tonight’s RAW number is. Draft plans aside, w/ their biggest full time star in Roman Reigns being advertised to work tonight’s RAW, a bigger # than normal would open the box to showcasing main superstars on both brands. Some chatter I heard over the weekend included how important tonight’s RAW number is. Draft plans aside, w/ their biggest full time star in Roman Reigns being advertised to work tonight’s RAW, a bigger # than normal would open the box to showcasing main superstars on both brands.

Many believe that The Bloodline vs The New Day is a dream match given the position all six WWE Superstars are in with the company. Last week, Big E cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley to win his first WWE Championship. In last week's episode of SmackDown, Big E and Finn Balor confronted Reigns, leading to a Tag Team Match between the duo and The Usos.

The WWE Champion and Balor were victorious, but Big E was later ambushed by The Usos backstage. Since Big E was forced to fend for himself, The Usos beat him down and left the scene. Things may play out differently tonight on RAW, given that Big E will reunite with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in tag team action.

Are Roman Reigns getting drafted to WWE RAW?

The annual WWE Draft is set to begin on the October 1st episode of SmackDown, and will end on the October 4th episode of RAW. It seems likely that Reigns may continue to feature on SmackDown while Big E gets drafted to RAW.

Also Read

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is being locally advertised for WWE #SmackDown on October 1. This is the first night of the draft. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is being locally advertised for WWE #SmackDown on October 1. This is the first night of the draft. https://t.co/jHzEAURkY4

A possible spoiler for the Draft may be Drew McIntyre jumping ship to SmackDown to face Reigns for the Universal Championship. According to WrestlingNews.co, local advertisements from Baltimore promoted the match between the two WWE Superstars for the October 1st episode of SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston spoke about Big E's historic WWE Championship win to us, which you can check out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh