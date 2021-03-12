Details on WWE possibly 'copying' AEW for Randy Orton and The Fiend's gimmick match at WrestleMania 37 (Report)

One of the big matches that has been in the works for WrestleMania 37 is Randy Orton vs The Fiend Bray Wyatt. There is speculation that Wyatt and Orton will face each other in a major gimmick match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. A recent report has now revealed that WWE could be taking inspiration from AEW for this match.

As per Dave Melter of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a chance WWE may have an explosion-related match between Randy Orton and The Fiend at WrestleMania 37.

AEW held the company's first-ever 'Exploding Barbed-Wire Deatmatch' at AEW Revolution 2021 between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. Dave Meltzer of WON believes that WWE will get a chance of topping AEW if they can have fireworks better than the dud explosion that took place during AEW Revolution.

"They could show up AEW and all if the explosion at the end is spectacular, which really isn’t what this is about, but simply that there are so few things proven today to really move numbers and this was proven just this past week to do so. Yes, it would seem (like) copying, but if they pull it off and the explosions work, it would not have the negative of outright copying but instead the aura of doing it better."

Could The Fiend and Randy Orton face off in an explosion-style match?

The last time The Fiend Bray Wyatt was seen in WWE was at TLC 2020, where he was 'burned' after his Firefly Inferno match against Randy Orton. Even though The Fiend has been absent from RAW, his ally Alexa Bliss has continued to make life miserable for The Viper.

AJ Styles beats Randy Orton after Alexa Bliss caused a distraction



Alexa plays with her Jack in the Box and makes the turnbuckles go on fire, and Orton starts oozing a black substance #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SlNcx9Xraj — Talk Of Araf ( Wrestling News Updator) (@WrestlingNewsP1) March 9, 2021

The report stated that AEW Revolution has shown that an explosives match is a draw in 2021. Last week on RAW, an explosion of sorts was set off by Alexa Bliss during Randy Orton's match against AJ Styles. This could further add to the case that WWE may be planning something along these lines for The Fiend and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.