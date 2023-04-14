Details on WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam - Reports

After initial reports this week indicated that WWE was considering Brock Lesnar to face top star Gunther at SummerSlam later this year, it now seems as though that match is no longer on the company's radar.

Lesnar and Gunther briefly shared an encounter in the ring last January during the Royal Rumble match, a stare-down that electrified many WWE fans in attendance.

Despite many wanting to see them face off for the first time ever, a report made by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that WWE is not currently considering Gunther as an opponent for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

"Right now there are no plans for Lesnar vs. Gunther at SummerSlam or Lesnar vs. Gunther any time soon. Of course that can change because it is a viable match but if Lesnar is scheduled on SummerSlam there is already a direction that isn’t Gunther." H/T [WrestleTalk]

SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 5th inside Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and this will be the first time WWE will host a show in the stadium since WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

Does Brock Lesnar want a match with Gunther?

Before he was confirmed to face Omos at this year's WrestleMania, many were hoping The Beast would go one-on-one with the current Intercontinental Champion.

While the match did not take place, Brock was recently asked in an interview with Daniel Cormier for ESPN if he would like to face the Austrian at some point, with Brock simply answering, "I do".

Both hard-hitting stars came out of WrestleMania 39 with a win, as Lesnar outlasted The Nigerian Giant Omos, whilst Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

