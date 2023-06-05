Details on WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam - Reports  

It has been reported that WWE is planning to have Cody Rhodes compete in a huge match at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar.

The American Nightmare and The Beast have been feuding since April, with both stars each picking up a win against one another. In recent weeks their rivalry has become very intense after Brock broke Cody's arm.

After Lesnar's recent win at Night of Champions, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio when Brock and Cody's third encounter would take place.

"Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes 3 is SummerSlam. SummerSlam, Ford Field, match number 3." (H/T WrestleTalk)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes 3 will take place at SummerSlam



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes 3 will take place at SummerSlam- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/Y5Isy0VklV

SummerSlam is set to go down on Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit. This will be the first time WWE has hosted a major event at the stadium since WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

Top WWE star is ready for a match with Cody Rhodes

Since returning to the company in 2022, The American Nightmare has become one of WWE's biggest and most popular stars.

One performer who has also risen up the ranks in recent months is the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. Recently The Ring General said on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast that he is ready for an eventual series of matches against Rhodes.

"I think Cody is someone who is maybe my ideal opposite right now, and going forward it's going to be a match that I'm very confident we're going to do that match a couple of times in the next years." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Fans got a taste of the two stars' eventual first-time-ever match this past January at the Royal Rumble when both men ended the match as the last two entrants, leading to an intense physical back and forth between the pair.

Who comes out on top in a potential Cody Rhodes v Gunther match? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes