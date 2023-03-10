Details on WWE's scrapped "monster push" of 22-year-old RAW Star - Reports  

After another year of not performing full-time for WWE, reports of the company's now scrapped plans for the Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Stevenson have emerged.

After signing for World Wrestling Entertainment in August 2021, as well as then being drafted to RAW a few months later, Gable is still yet to have a match or a major storyline.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 22-year-old may now be debuting after the 2024 Olympics in Paris next year as he looks to win a second gold medal.

"Gable Steveson, who has yet to debut for WWE when the original plans were for him to debut with a monster push on Raw starting at the 2022 WrestleMania, is now talking about going back to amateur wrestling and trying to win a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Fans got a taste of Stevenson's ability in the ring last year at WrestleMania 38 after he delivered a suplex to former RAW Tag Team Champion, Chad Gable, sending him halfway across the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer on Gable Stevenson's potential

Somebody who has also followed a similar path to the squared circle is Kurt Angle, who also won Olympic gold in wrestling before signing for the company.

Speaking to APP.com, Kurt Angle was full of praise for his fellow wrestler, stating that Stevenson has an incredible future ahead of him, no matter what business he chooses to end up in.

"I think that this kid, I think he’s going to continue to wrestle amateur for another four years, probably win another gold medal. Then I think eventually end up in the pro wrestling business or UFC or Bellator MMA. So, the kid has an incredible future." (H/T NoDQ)

Like Stevenson and Angle, many other top athletes from other sports have signed for World Wrestling Entertainment over the years, including Ronda Rousey, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar.

