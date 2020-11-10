Zelina Vega and Aleister Black are one of the few married couples in WWE who have not been acknowledged by the company. While other couples like Rusev and Lana, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have been portrayed together on-screen, the same cannot be said for Black and Vega.

Zelina Vega has been associated with Andrade for most of her career in WWE, serving as El Idolo's manager. However, the two have split now and Zelina Vega is pursuing a singles career on SmackDown.

As per Cagesideseats, Zelina Vega revealed that there had been plans to use her marriage with Black in real-life as part of a WWE storyline. However, that hasn't materialised as of now.

What could the future hold for Zelina Vega and Aleister Black?

Aleister Black was one of the top Superstars in NXT. Unfortunately, his career on the main roster has been lacklustre and the former NXT Champion is yet to win a single championship on Smackdown or Raw.

With Vega and Black both on SmackDown, it could be possible that WWE finally decides to pull the trigger and use the couple as part of a storyline. Even though the couple has not been acknowledged on-screen, their relationship is no secret and the two have appeared on other WWE shows like 'The Bump' together.

While WWE has not had the best track record in using real-life couples in storylines, both Black and Vega can use a push right now and having them involved in a storyline together could help their careers.

Would you like to see Aleister Black and Zelina Vega become an on-screen couple in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!