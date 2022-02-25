Names of WWE stars below the "top four" earners revealed, AJ Styles overtakes major name - Reports

Fightful Select broke the story yesterday about AJ Styles penning a new three-year contract with WWE.

The $3 million-per-year deal has reportedly taken AJ Styles to a higher tier in the WWE, as reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and Randy Orton have the four most lucrative contracts. It was stated that Goldberg, Edge, and The Miz followed the "top four," while AJ Styles was also now on the same level following his latest agreement with the company.

"If the number is correct, it would put Styles in the top echelon when it comes to money behind Lesnar, Reigns, Rousey and Orton that we know of and Edge, Goldberg and it is believed Miz are the guys right underneath the top four that he'd be at the same level with," reported Dave Meltzer.

Kevin Owens, who recently also re-signed with the promotion, was previously making more money than AJ Styles. However, Meltzer added that the Phenomenal One has now surpassed KO and is on a better deal than the former Universal Champion.

"Owens was believed to be the next highest guy but if this number is accurate it would be above what Owens just signed for. As best we can tell there were no AEW overtures with Styles," wrote Meltzer.

Seth Rollins was also mentioned in the report, and it was noted that the former Shield Member could also potentially join Styles and other veteran stars in the same bracket when he signs his next contract with Vince McMahon.

Multiple top superstars have recently committed their long-term futures to WWE

AJ Styles joined WWE in 2016 and has been consistently impressive during one of the best modern-day runs in the company's history.

The two-time WWE Champion has richly deserved a new contract, and the belief is that he will surely also get a backstage role after his retirement in a few years.

Styles isn't the only established star who recently re-signed as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn also decided to continue their careers in Vince McMahon's organization.

Amidst all the contractual updates, WWE, unfortunately, couldn't get Cesaro to extend his stay, and the Swiss Superman's WWE exit has been the biggest story of the day.

