Did Logan Paul and Ricochet copy their Royal Rumble spot from a show that happened 18 years ago? - Reports

Logan Paul and Ricochet's mid-air collision at the Royal Rumble was arguably one of the night's best moments, alongside Sami Zayn's "chair shot heard around the world." For those wondering if the spot was copied, Dave Meltzer recently shared some details on a similar moment that happened at a wrestling show many years ago.

The men's match opened the latest WWE PLE, and while it didn't feature many surprise entrants, the company packed the contest with some thrilling in-ring action.

The spot featuring Logan and Ricochet saw both men springboarding off the ropes before executing what looked like attempted clotheslines. The impact resulted in one of the loudest pops of the evening as Paul and Ricochet showcased their exceptional high-flying skills.

While reviewing Royal Rumble in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that he'd never seen a Battle Royal spot like the one Logan Paul and Ricochet delivered recently.

The veteran journalist, however, clarified that the move had been done in a match before at an independent wrestling event nearly 17-18 years back. Dave added that most fans weren't aware of the spot, and Logan and Ricochet would have also not known about it before adding it to the Royal Rumble match.

Here's a fascinating note about Ricochet and Logan Paul's Rumble spot from the latest edition of the newsletter:

"I had never seen that spot before, but it's a lock that on independent shows and Lucha Libre shows we'll be seeing it. I was told the spot actually did take place once, about 17 or 18 years ago, on a U.S. independent show. But it was so obscure that few knew it, and WWE and the two of them may not have known it."

How well has the clip of Logan Paul and Ricochet's Royal Rumble moment done online?

In addition to being well-received from a creative standpoint, Royal Rumble ended up being a record-breaking event for WWE in various different departments.

Many Rumble videos have raked in mind-boggling figures online, with Logan Paul and Ricochet's highlight-reel spot leading the list. As revealed by the WWE, the clip from the closing stages of the Rumble match already has around 27 million views.

Unsurprisingly enough, Sami Zayn and The Bloodline's segment following the main event comes second with close to 20 million views.

"WWE also noted 26.5 million views of the Ricochet and Logan Paul collision where both springboarded off the top rope from opposite sides of the ring and collided, and 20 million views of the post-main event Bloodline-Zayn & Owens angle," Meltzer continued.

