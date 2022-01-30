Disappointing backstage update on WWE title match at WrestleMania 38 – Reports

As per a report by WrestleVotes, WWE legitimately doesn't have a plan in place for Bobby Lashley's title at WrestleMania 38.

Bobby Lashley won the WWE title for the second time in his career by defeating Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns' interference plus Paul Heyman's betrayal led to Lesnar losing his title.

A disappointing backstage update has now come out in regards to plans for Lashley's WWE title at WrestleMania. WrestleVotes' official Twitter handle states that Vince McMahon and company legitimately have no idea what the WWE title match at WrestleMania is going to be at this moment:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole. Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole.

Bobby Lashley finally tamed The Beast Incarnate at WWE Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley had been clamoring to face Brock Lesnar for a long time. Lesnar and Lashley came face-to-face in the ring during the Fatal Five-Way Match at Day 1, contested for the top title. Lashley dominated Lesnar, but it was the latter who ended up victorious.

Lashley later won a #1 contenders match for Lesnar's title, and the dream encounter was made official. Here's what The Almighty said about finally getting to face Lesnar:

“I think with a fight like this, it could be something that drags on for day and night. It’s one of those ones, I’m prepared for either, and I kind of welcome either. You know, of course, if I go and I drop him at the beginning and I turn to you and then you come and run and put that title on, it’ll be a great feeling. But at the same time, it’s one of those things where you see Superman getting a piece of that kryptonite and just start getting weaker and weaker and you see Brock getting weaker and weaker and I slap the Hurt Lock in him as he’s completely broke down." (H/ - Wrestling Inc)

Lashley finally put Lesnar down. He now has his sights on WrestleMania. Unfortunately, the higher-ups have no plans for him at the moment, as per the latest WrestleVotes report.

Who should Lashley face at WrestleMania 38? With Elimination Chamber mere weeks away, do you think Lashley will remain champion when the Saudi Arabia event is done and dusted with?

