Disappointing Becky Lynch update ahead of WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

Becky Lynch was expected to return to WWE ahead of the Royal Rumble after being featured in the promotion for the Netflix move earlier this month. The former Women's World Champion was reported to have signed a new contract with WWE after walking away in May with her old deal expiring in June 2024.

The Man celebrated her 38th birthday today but it seems that the rumors about her potential 'Rumble return may not be coming to fruition. According to a report by Fightful Select, there were seemingly plans for Lynch to be in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble, but WWE sources have pushed back on this, despite creative for her return still being discussed.

Becky Lynch has been part of a number of projects outside of the Stamford-based promotion, which could be why it's taking a while for her to return to the company. While the WWE Universe will undoubtedly be disappointed if she does not return at the Royal Rumble, they will continue to wait for her comeback with bated breath.

Becky Lynch wasn't the only WWE star set to return at the Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch was one of the names that the WWE Universe expected to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble Match, but there are several others including Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka.

Flair has already announced her return after a 14-month hiatus for the annual eponymous match and is expected to return to SmackDown alongside her husband Andrade. While recent reports suggest that Bliss' return has been pushed back because of contract negotiations.

Asuka has been out of action since May and had to undergo surgery following a leg injury, but it's unclear how close to a return she currently is. Reports suggest that she could be part of the 'Rumble, and could link back up with Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY, who has already declared her entry in the 30-woman bout.

Stephanie McMahon noted earlier today on The Pat McAfee Show that there are going to be lots of surprises in the Royal Rumble, which could be why only a handful of women have declared their entries so far. Despite the recent reports, the WWE Universe will continue to look forward to the return of Becky Lynch in this year's annual 30-woman bout.

