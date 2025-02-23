Disappointing news on WWE icon Goldberg - Reports

Goldberg hasn’t been seen on WWE television for quite some time. Da Man made his much-anticipated return to the Stamford-based promotion last year at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. He later announced that he would compete in his final match in 2025. A new report has provided a disappointing update on a rumored match involving the WCW legend.

Ad

According to PWN Reports, the plans for Gunther vs. Goldberg have been scrapped and are no longer being considered. For those unaware, The Ring General had a heated interaction with the former Universal Champion at Bad Blood last year.

Da Man will compete in his final bout this summer, probably at SummerSlam or Crown Jewel 2025. He is currently undergoing stem cell treatment to prepare for the contest.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The potential update might disappoint fans since there was significant hype surrounding the rumored match between Gunther and the Hall of Famer. WWE even laid the groundwork for their showdown when the World Heavyweight Champion insulted the legend at Bad Blood. The two continued to fire shots at each other in interviews and on social media.

Many wanted to see Da Man face The Ring General at WrestleMania 41 in a career vs. championship match. However, the World Heavyweight Champion is currently preparing to take on 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Jey Uso at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Gunther sent a warning to Goldberg after their confrontation

In November 2024, while speaking on La Previa, Gunther reflected on his heated interaction with Goldberg at Bad Blood. The Ring General revealed that Triple H told him to go to the ring and promote the newly introduced Crown Jewel Championship.

The Austrian Anomaly went out as instructed, knowing the building was filled with legends. However, he was unaware that Goldberg was also present in the crowd with his family.

Ad

When Gunther spotted Da Man sitting in the front row, he thought it would be fun to engage, which ultimately triggered the latter. The RAW Superstar asserted that he would be happy to teach the Hall of Famer a lesson if the latter decided to step inside the squared circle.

If the abovementioned report is true, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Da Man’s final match and his opponent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback