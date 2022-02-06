''Doesn’t deserve this treatment''- Locker room unhappy with Vince McMahon de-pushing 'magnificent' former WWE champion

Former WWE champion Big E has been unceremoniously removed from the top of the card on RAW by Vince McMahon. He is now placed in the SmackDown tag team division along with The New Day. The locker room is not happy with the decision to end Big E's push.

Big E won the MITB contract last year and cashed it on Bobby Lashley to become WWE Champion. Unfortunately for him, he lost his title to Brock Lesnar at Day 1 and failed to win the opportunity to get a rematch at the Royal Rumble.

As per Wade Keller of PWTorch, the locker room is not at all happy with Big E being de-pushed. He is widely liked by everyone backstage and the common belief is that he does not deserve to be punished like this.

“I’ve asked around, and all I’ve gotten is people who are really upset, you know, with the rug being pulled out from under him, and I haven’t heard anything about there being an awareness of an issue with him and I think the people I have asked would know,'' said Wade Keller

Is former WWE champion Big E being punished by Vince McMahon for a mistake?

There have been past instances when Vince McMahon dropped a superstar's ongoing push if the talent misbehaved backstage to ride to create issues. However, the WWE locker room believes that Big E was the type of person who would always toe the line.

Wade Keller said that the former NXT champion is very popular backstage and the locker room feels that he deserves better. A source within the company told Keller that Big E is a magnificent human being:

''But, I mean, one person just described him as a magnificent human being who doesn’t deserve this treatment.”

Big E faced Los Lotharios on this week's edition of SmackDown along with his tag team partner Kofi Kingston.

